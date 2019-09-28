300 pupils participate as curtain draws on 2019 Ondo summer tennis clinic

No fewer than 300 children participated in the 2019 third edition of the Summer Tennis Clinic, an initiative of the wife of Ondo state governor, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu.

At the closing ceremony of the two week clinic, held at the indoor hall of the Ondo State Sports complex, the children demonstrated the Tennis training they received to their parents.

The initiator, Mrs. Akeredolu, emphasised the need for continuity and sustainability of the training, noting that future Tennis champions would arise from Ondo state if parents keep encouraging their children to participate.

Acquainting the guests with some laudable programmes of the initiator, Barrister Adegbemile Henry Kayode described the Tennis clinic as a reflection of the personality interest of Mrs Akeredolu to encourage children to attain their maximum potential.

He further charged parents and guardians to embrace the opportunitiess of some life-changing initiatives of the First Lady, like BEMORE Summer Bootcamp for girls naija.

Adegbemile added that allowing their children/wards to participate in these summer programmes would enable them to be discovered, and demonstrate their hidden talents.

He was optimistic that in no distance time, the children would be discovered nationally and internationally, saying that the clinic was designed to make them future Tennis champions.

He informed the guests about the feat achieved by Mrs.Akeredolu in ICT and Technology through the BEMORE Bootcamp, noting that some secondary schools in the state have started building solar panels, with the help of the BEMORE girls.

Speaking, the state governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, who was represented by his Special Assistant on Youths matter, Mr. Adewumi Olabanji lauded the initiator for the attention she gives children, who are the future of the state.

He commended her motherly and leadership skills for the ability to coordinate two talents discovery programmes within the space of one month.

According to him, Mrs. Akeredolu is not only investing in the future of the children, but also promoting a peaceful coexistence in the state through her initiatives.

He, therefore, appealed to individuals, corporate organisations and government’s agencies to also key into these initiatives for better future of our children.

Earlier, the chairman planning committee of the 2019 Tennis clinic, Otunba Tajudeen Akinyemi had noted that over 300 children participated in this year’s edition.

He appreciated the parents for registering their children and commended the participants for comporting themselves in a responsible manner throughout the two weeks clinic.

The Permanent Secretary of the state ministry of youth and sport development, Mrs. Dupe Eshofone commended the initiative and assured of the ministry’s continuos support.

There was a demonstration match between age 4-6 where the children displayed basic skill in Tennis game, through eye to ball coordination. They were able to demonstrate what they have learned so far by responding quickly to some Tennis professional terms, as directed by their coach.

The event also featured presentation of song titled, “We are the world, We are the Children” by the kids to entertain the guests, and followed by presentation of certificates.