By Dayo Johnson

Akure—THREE students of Ondo State School of Health Technology, Akure, have been arraigned before a magistrate’s court, sitting in the state capital for alleged gang-rape of a year one female student of the institution.

The accused persons, —Adeboboye Damilola, Blessing Michael and Eyitayo Charles— were arraigned on an eight-count charge bordering on armed robbery, rape, illegal possession of fire arms and cultism.

They were apprehended by police detectives few days after they committed the crime at the Barrister Lodge, Olofinlade Layout, Oda Road, Akure, the residence of the victim’s boyfriend.

Prior this, the accused persons were also alleged to have raped a student of another institution, Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA, and attempted to defile another lady, identified as Oladele Damilola.

Aside these, they allegedly robbed one Israel Segun and one Adedayo Foluso of money, handsets and laptops at gunpoint.

Police prosecutor, Abdulateef Suleiman, pleaded with the court to remand them in prison custody.

However, counsel to the second defendant and the counsel to the first and third defendants, Mr. Banjo Ayelakin and Mr. Olutoye Adeyanju, respectively, objected the application, arguing that they were served the application few hours before the court proceeding.

The counsel prayed the court to adjourn the case to enable them study the application properly.

But in her ruling, the magistrate, Mrs. Victoria Bob-Manuel, admitted the prayer of the counsel, adjourned the case to September 5 for mentioning and ordered that the three accused persons be remanded in police custody.

Recall that the year one student of the institution was reportedly raped by the suspected cult members in her boyfriend’s house for turning down the love advance from one of them.

Narrating her ordeal to newsmen, when the incident happened, the victim said “the three boys forcefully had their way to the room and raped me one after the other.”