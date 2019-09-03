3 Killed as police disperse Shiites protesters

Ben Agande Kaduna

Three members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria were killed in the early hours of Tuesday as police dispersed a procession of members of the group to commemorate Ashura day.

It was gathered that about one hundred members of the group had gathered at Hayin Danmani Junction along Nnamdi Azikiwe Byepass in Kaduna where they were to proceed on the procession.

Members of the IMN came out at about 6 am, ostensibly to beat the police who had earlier vowed to enforce the ban on public procession in Kaduna state.

However, halfway into the procession, it was gathered that a detachment of policemen tried to disperse the gathering, leading to a clash between them and members of the group.

It was gathered that at the end of the encounter, three members of the group were killed while about ten others sustained various degrees of injuries.

However, the spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, Yakubu Sabo said no casaulty was recorded as the police “dispersed the protesters professionally”.

He claimed that it has become the standard practice by members of the IMN to claim that police killed their members even when such incidence did not take place.