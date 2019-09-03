Breaking News
3 die as UN helicopter crashes in CAR

A Senegalese combat helicopter from the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic (CAR) has crashed, killing three people, the mission head said on Friday.

The crash occurred as the helicopter was landing in the western town of Bouar and also resulted in one injury, MINUSCA chief Mankeur Ndiaye wrote in a tweet.

MINUSCA has more than 12,000 uniformed personnel trying to restore stability to the Central African Republic (CAR), where mainly Muslim Selaka rebels overthrew the president in 2013, prompting reprisals from mostly Christian militia, Reuters reported.

