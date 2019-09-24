242 Kano citizens sponsored to study abroad leave Nigeria

By Abdulmumin Murtala

The first batch of 242 students from Kano state, who graduated with first-class degrees and were offered a scholarship by Kwankwasiyya Development Foundation will be leaving Kano for India and Sudan today being Tuesday to study Masters degree in various disciplines.

The 242 students, drawn from the 44 Local government areas of the state, got admitted into four different universities in India and one in Sudan.

Speaking at the send-off ceremony of the beneficiaries at his residence on Tuesday, former governor of the state, Rabi’u Kwankwaso said 234 of the students would study Masters degree in science, technology and humanities in India, adding that 8 of them would study Islamic religion and Arabic in Sudan.

Mr Kwankwaso, who is the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Political group, disclosed that the foundation had paid all the fees, including tuition, accommodation, feeding and insurance to the universities, adding that return tickets have already been secured for the beneficiaries for easy return back home after completion of their various programmes.

“Today is a memorable day to me when we will witness the departure of the first batch of 370 students sponsored by Kwankwasiyya Development Foundation to study abroad.

“Education is the cardinal principle of Kwankwasiyya, as it is the bedrock of development in a society. We have done so much to education when we were in power in Kano. Now we feel it right to sustain the tempo” Kwankwaso said.

The immediate past Senator representing Kano Central Senatorial zone urged the beneficiaries to be good ambassadors of the state in their stay in the two countries, assuring that the foundation would soon commence preparation for the second batch.

Earlier in his remark, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Abba Yusuf congratulated the beneficiaries, assuring to sustain the scholarship if he wins his case at the Tribunal and becomes the state governor.

He maintained that the Kwankwasiyya ideology is about human development, promising to revive the 26 institutions established by Kwankwaso’s administration but allegedly abandoned by the incumbent governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The students have since proceeded to the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, where they departed to Lagos for onward flight to India and Sudan respectively.