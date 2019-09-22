22-year-old father ‘kills one-year-old son’ by throwing him off bridge

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering his son after witnesses saw a 12-month-old boy in a Moses basket thrown off a bridge to his death.

The child was rescued by firefighters with the support of a police helicopter, after being found in the River Irwell, in Radcliffe, Greater Manchester.

The baby was given first aid at the scene before being rushed to hospital where he was confirmed dead by Greater Manchester Police, according to DailyMail UK report.

Police arrested the boys’ 22-year-old father, who was in the nearby Lock Keeper pub, on suspicion of murder shortly before 4.25pm.

The man, believed to be the father, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and police say investigations are underway.

Witnesses claimed the baby was thrown into the water in a Moses basket by his father after a row with his pregnant partner.

DailyMail UK reported he then went directly to the Lock Keeper.

A barmaid working at the pub said: ‘He came in and asked for a drink but said he had no money.

‘She said it was totally fine because people do that then loads of people came in screaming that there’s a baby in the river.

‘He sat there and stared, he didn’t move so the police were phoned and he just told a customer that he’d thrown his baby in the river.’

Anastasia Ward, who lives next to the bridge said: ‘I saw the mum walk past with the baby around 4 pm. At about 4.25 there were helicopters, more police than I’ve ever seen and crowds of people on the bridge.’

According to DailyMail UK, detective Superintendent Jamie Daniels from Greater Manchester Police said: ‘This is an incredibly tragic incident that has led to an innocent baby boy losing his life and we are doing everything we can to support his family at this unimaginably devastating time.

‘I know his loss will be felt by the entire community and our thoughts are very much with his loved ones this evening.

‘A murder investigation is underway and we are working hard to piece together the circumstances that led to the baby boy ending up in the water.’

Members of the Radcliffe community have responded on social media, expressing their shock at the incident.

One user commented: ‘Totally horrific beyond comprehension. Worked in Radcliffe, know the area but this is just so utterly horrible.’

Another said: ‘Heartbreaking how this can ever be explained as a domestic incident is beyond me. Rest in peace little man.’

A social media user said on Facebook that a candlelight vigil was being prepared to take place tomorrow at the bridge where the incident occurred.

Vanguard.