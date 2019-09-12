2023: We’ll soon celebrate imminent collapse of APC in S’west – PDP

tasks Gov Makinde to lead squad in reclaiming S’west states, as PDP stakeholders storm Ibadan to discuss party’s way forward

By Adeola Badru

AN assurance of eventual celebration of imminent collapse of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the southwest has been given by leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), just as the party is strategising to relaunch itself in the governance of the southwest region ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The assurance came on Thursday on the heels of an enlarged stakeholders meeting of the southwest caucus of PDP, held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. The meeting took place at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan.

The party leaders tasked Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State to lead the front in reclaiming the southwest region, especially Ekiti and Osun States from the APC in the 2023 general elections.

They unanimously pledged the party’s commitment to support the governor, in his readiness to lead the squad that would dislodge APC’s dominance of the southwest region.

The party, however, in a communiqué read by its National Vice Chairman, South West, Dr. Eddy Olafeso, expressed disappointment at the verdict of the presidential election tribunal on the petitions of PDP and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, stressing that justice was not properly done as expected.

“We frowned at the verdict of the presidential election tribunal on the petitions of our party and candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. We therefore put on record the disappointment that justice was not done.”

“In view of this, we resolve to support the party to appeal against the verdict at the supreme court. Due attention is accorded to the verdict of both the court of appeal and the supreme court on Osun State governorship election, while we have resolved to achieve a common front to reclaim the two states in the next elections.”

The party congratulated the governor on his achievements in office in the last hundred days of administering the state, adding that his giant strides were testimonies that he could lead the force to reclaim the southwest zone from the APC.

“The documents we have confirmed his determination and preparedness to drive the frontiers of development to n heights in Oyo State and set the pace for other states to follow,” they added.

In his remark, Governor Makinde charged the PDP members to stand united and work towards rebuilding the party.

In his words: “The take home for us at this meeting is that we should remain united and to rebuild our party. Again, this is an opportunity for us to get together, to compare notes, what is happening within the states in the zone. The meting is to organise ourselves.”

“The party was disappointed about the judgement of the presidential election petition tribunal, but we have to our people to remain calm as there are avenues to take the case further up and we do hope that the supreme court can have a second look at the case,” Makinde expressed optimism.

He said the PDP has come out up and doing, expressing the believe that the party could still do more.

The roll call of dignitaries at the meeting include the National Deputy Chairman(South), Elder Yemi Akinwonmi; National Vice Chairman (South West), Dr. Eddy Olafeso, and all chairmen of the party in zone.

Others comprised former deputy governors of Ekiti (Dr. Olusola Eleka), and Lagos (Kofoworola Akerele-Bucknor).

The 2019 PDP governorship candidate in Lagos State, Mr. Jimi Agbaje, was also at the meeting.