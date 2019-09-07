2023: Governorship rotation won’t cease in Delta, it will continue – Senator Osakwe declares

…Reveals Okowa’s biggest success; Says ignore Orubebe, gov not marginalizing Ijaw

Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, Niger Delta

THREE-TIME Senator and elder statesman, Chief Patrick Osakwe, widely known as Mr. Bridge-Builder in Delta State, have avowed that he and other leaders of the state would do everything within their powers to make sure that rotation of governorship among the three senatorial districts of the state goes on in the state after Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s second tenure in 2023.

Senator Osakwe, who spoke to Saturday Vanguard in an interview, said rotation of governorship among the three senatorial districts in the state, which started in 1999 was like a political tree planted by the former governor of the state, Chief James Ibori, for which Deltans would forever remain grateful to him.

“It is foolish for anybody to think that rotation of governorship will die in Delta after 2023. We will put every arsenal at our disposal to make sure that the rotation continues and that we succeed. Anybody jumping out of the ship will not be allowed, I know we are going to sit down and talk but as far as I am concerned, the rotation is going to work. Anybody having aspiration outside the rotational formula will exercise his fundamental rights of wanting what he wants, but I am very sure that majority of Deltans would want the rotation to continue. In addition, we will do our best to make it work,” he said.

His words, “Our leader, Chief James Ibori cannot be forgotten for the tree he planted in Delta state, the tree of rotation has been sustained with the second tenure of Governor Okowa. The second tenure shows that all the three senatorial districts had done eight years each and no Deltan, both living and dead, will say that this arrangement is not well intended which is to the admiration of all of us.”

“In fact, Ibori has done something for which posterity will remember him. He is a fantastic leader, we do not have another leader like him and it is difficult to have another Ibori in Delta. Whatever you are doing in Delta, whether you invite him or you do not invite him, he would come to rejoice with you,” he said.

Speaking on Governor Okowa and his efforts to redirect the state, Osakwe told Saturday Vanguard, “One thing you should know is that Delta state is a miniature Nigeria, where we have various tribes and putting them together to work as a unit is not an easy task. The state is lucky that they chose Senator Ifeanyi Okowa to govern the state. I say so because he knows the state inside out.

“We all started this journey in1998, so he is the right person to navigate the state and ensure that all the ethnic groups are happy and none is neglected. It is not easy to govern Delta because we are a very different people that God has put together. Because Okowa knows the state, he has done the integration very well and I am proud of what he has done so far. Nobody would have done better,” he said.

No reasonable grounds to complain about appointments

Reminded that some citizens in parts of the state were grumbling over the governor’s appointments so far, Osakwe responded: “Even at any level, federal, state or local government, there is no way you make appointments to satisfy everybody. Some people may look at it from their own perspective and feel happy, while others may feel neglected but the most important thing is that the person making the appointment knows what he is doing. He knows the balancing act and once he knows what he is doing, people would realize at the end of the day that what he had done was the right thing.

“Truth is that there is no way he is going to satisfy the whole tribes at the same time and you know, this type of appointment is a gradual process, there is no way you are going to see all the appointments out in one block. Some will have their own today, some next week, some next month and others even in three or six months time because as the vacancies exist, that is how the appointments will follow.

“But some people are still in the former appointments, they have time lag and by effusion of time, vacancies will be created later for appointment. I think so far anybody complaining is complaining just because he does not want to see anything good in what Governor Okowa is doing, but in reality as a fact, I think he has done very well and he is doing very well and I have not seen any reason to blame him so far. More so, appointment is still ongoing,” he said.

Orubebe’s protest unfounded

Reacting to accusation by a former Minister, Elder Godsday Orubebe, that Governor Okowa has been marginalizing Ijaw ethnic group, the elder statesman replied: “Well, Orubebe is entitled to his opinion. As far as I am concerned, I do not think Ijaw people in the state are marginalized, they are not even complaining. But if one of them is complaining, he has not given the reason why he is complaining because if you want to complain, you have to give one, two, three reasons why you are complaining. He has to state his reasons why he said Ijaw was neglected. But how can he complain when the number two citizen of this state is an Ijaw man.

Therefore, I cannot see the basis of the complaint where the number two citizen of the state is from his tribe, which means he is also blaming his own brother, the deputy governor. However, I will tell you that Orubebe has not told us where and how the Ijaw tribe in Delta state is allegedly marginalized because I do not see what other tribes have got that Ijaw did not get.

I am not with Orubebe in his outburst, he had said what he wanted to say but I think we should ignore Orubebe because the mainstream Ijaw people are not complaining. He is an Ijaw man, we have freedom of speech which he had just exercised, but that is not to say that our governor is not doing well or that he is margnalizing Ijaw,” he said.

…More than a Road Master

Osakwe did not agree that the appellation of Road Master for Okowa was unjustified, following the deplorable condition of roads presently in the state, saying, “He has gone beyond Road Master because anywhere you go in the state, you see construction, we have to start from the basis, how did he come, what did he meet. It is as if he is starting infrastructure, the infrastructure was not there when he came.

“He met huge debts and nothing was working. Since he became governor, tell me one ethnic group that is at war with each other in Delta state. That is the biggest success that he has achieved because without peace, there will not be development.

“Governor Okowa has achieved peace in Delta state and we should doff our cap for him, no other person would have done that and you know the cost of peace, it is not quantifiable in naira and kobo. We have to look at the terminology of road master from the point of view of generating peace among the ethnic nationalities in the state and secondly, if you go anywhere, you see construction of roads, buildings or bridges everywhere including Ijaw area.

“He constructed roads in the riverine areas which were nonexistent before he came to power, people forget so easily because they expected him to be sharing money. I am saying all these because I know that at the end of his tenure, there will be a lot to say about Governor Okowa,” he asserted.

On whether there was an arrangement between him and Governor Okowa, which made him (Osakwe) to handover to Okowa after his third tenure in the Senate, he laughed, declaring, “we all started PDP in 1998/99 at Warri, we started the journey together, he has paid his dues, he started from the scratch, from local government chairman to commissioner and secretary to the state government. Therefore, after my third tenure, I felt I forgot nothing in Abuja and the most appropriate person to take over from me at the time was no other person than Governor Okowa.

“I could not have contested with him or against him, there was no way I could have done that because I know what he did. In 1999, he was the one in charge of my campaign. Moreover, after 1999 in the next election in 2002, he was there for me as well. So I will be an ingrate to run against him after three tenures, I don’t want to stay in the Senate and die there. After 12 years, I felt I have achieved what I wanted to achieve. Okowa also does not joke with me, he respects me as an old person and that is what I want from him. I did not go to the Senate a hungry man, I had three aircrafts flying and built over 50 houses before I went to the Senate. I never went there to amass wealth. That was why there was no one scandal against me for 12 years. In fact, I actually think it is my duty to support Okowa and pay him back for the good he did to me in the past,” he stated.

How we made peace in Delta PDP

Senator Osakwe, who is currently the Chairman, PDP, Peace and Reconciliation Committee in the state, disclosed that, “the committee traversed the whole state and visited all the people who had problems and that helped us in the election proper. When you get to a certain stage in life, you would know that when there is problem, people expect you as an elder statesman to play the role of pacifying the parties.

“It is not about whether you are guilty or not guilty because some people get infuriated not because you have done anything to them personally but because they are bitter that as a group you have not treated their people well. By the time you offer explanation after listening to them, they would understand that your position is the position of the government because there is no way you can sit in one place and see what happens everywhere. We found out that people, who tell lie against others to be in the good book of the government or governor, created most of the problems.

“They can lie against you that you said this and that when you never said anything like that. Bridge building is what anybody of my age will like to do until his last day because what I need today is just peace and good government, the only thing I can do to make it come to fruition is to support my governor and his government and that is what posterity will remember me for.

“By God’s grace, in all the places I went with the committee, we resolved the issues and we visited about 15 local governments, where PDP members were really at war with one another. Primaries occasioned the problems, you know some people would lose and others win at the primaries, but some people would not forget and they would carry it to the election proper. When the governor saw this, he said no, Senator, you have to lead the trouble- shooting mission. We did that and submitted our report and I am happy that most of our observations came to play during the election proper and those areas where we did not do well were all pointed out in our report. I am happy that I have not failed in my party and the state in this regard and I am more elated that people appreciate,” he said smiling.

When Saturday Vanguard told him, “there was one issue you stepped into, which did not work and that is the cold war between former governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan and Governor Okowa”, Senator Osakwe laughed quietly saying, “Ex-Governor Uduaghan was at my birthday party and we discussed, spoke on phone before that party attended by Okowa, our leader and former governor, Chief James Ibori, was also there and I thought it was a done deal based on our discussions.

Well, we are all human beings and have different ambitions and ways we look at issues. Actually, I thought we had concluded and settled the matter but Uduaghan had his own opinion. Again, we have to respect his opinion but whether the opinion was the right to have gone is for posterity to judge. I cannot say more than this now,” he added.

