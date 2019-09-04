Breaking News
Translate

2019 Hajj: 28, 612 pilgrims back home in 59 flight – NAHCON

On 9:15 amIn Newsby
 The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), says it has so far transported 28, 612 pilgrims back home in 59 flights.

pilgrim, Muslim, Sallah, Daura Emir, Eid- el- Kabir
File: Muslim pilgrims pray outside the Namirah mosquee at Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal al-Rahma (Mount of Mercy), southeast of the Saudi holy city of Mecca, as the climax of the Hajj pilgrimage approaches on August 10, 2019. – Arafat is the site where Muslims believe the Prophet Mohammed gave his last sermon about 14 centuries ago after leading his followers on the pilgrimage. The ultra-conservative kingdom, which is undergoing dramatic social and economic reforms, has mobilised vast resources for the six-day journey, one of the five pillars of Islam. (Photo AFP)
According to its command and control centre in Makkah monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday, the latest returnees were 531 pilgrims from Kaduna State with two officials of NAHCON aboard Max Air flight NGL 2076.
NAN reports that NAHCON had conveyed 44, 450 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj from State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, Commissions and Agencies in 93 flights.
No fewer than 1.8 million pilgrims around the world, including 65, 000 Nigerians performed the 2019 hajj in Saudi Arabia. (NAN)
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.