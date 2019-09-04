2019 Hajj: 28, 612 pilgrims back home in 59 flight – NAHCON

According to its command and control centre in Makkah monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday, the latest returnees were 531 pilgrims from Kaduna State with two officials of NAHCON aboard Max Air flight NGL 2076.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), says it has so far transported 28, 612 pilgrims back home in 59 flights.

NAN reports that NAHCON had conveyed 44, 450 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj from State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, Commissions and Agencies in 93 flights.

No fewer than 1.8 million pilgrims around the world, including 65, 000 Nigerians performed the 2019 hajj in Saudi Arabia. (NAN)