2019 Emmys: ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘Fleabag’ win big

Fan-favourite, ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Fleabag’ earned the biggest awards at the 2019 Emmys.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 71st Primetime Emmys, which is Television’s biggest awards night, held on Sunday night in Los Angeles.
The biggest win of the night went to ‘Game of Thrones’. The show took home outstanding drama series, and Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) won best supporting actor in a drama.
Although it was a fitting farewell to the highly influential show, it only snagged two awards from the pool of news-breaking nominations.
All the ‘Game of Thrones’ nominees in the supporting actress for a drama category, including the favorite Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Masie Williams, and Gwendoline Christie, lost out to a shocked Julia Garner from ‘Ozark’.
Also, Jodie Comer clinched the best lead actress in a drama award over ‘Killing Eve’ co-star, Saundra Oh, previously ripped to be the first woman of Asian descent to win.
Bill Hader from ‘Barry’ and Phoebe Waller-Bridge from ‘Fleabag’ took out a big comedy acting awards, with ‘Fleabag’ ending up with four awards in total.
Meanwhile ‘Chernobyl’ scored three gongs and ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ snagged two awards.
Full list of winners
Outstanding Drama Series
Winner: Game of Thrones
Outstanding Comedy Series
Winner: Fleabag
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Winner: Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Winner: Jason Bateman, Ozark
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Winner: Billy Porter, Pose
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Winner: Julia Garner, Ozark
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Winner: Jesse Armstrong, Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Winner: Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Winner: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Outstanding Director for a Variety Series
Winner: Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
Winner: Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
Winner: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Outstanding Limited Series
Winner: Chernobyl
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Winner: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Television Movie
Winner: Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Winner: Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama
Winner: Craig Mazin, Chernobyl
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Winner: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series
Winner: Johan Renck, Chernobyl
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Winner: Patricia Arquette, The Act
Outstanding Competition Program
Winner: RuPaul’s Drag Race
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner: Bill Hader, Barry
Outstanding Director for a Comedy Series
Winner: Harry Bradbeer, Fleabag
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Winner: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner: Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel