2019 Emmys: ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘Fleabag’ win big

Fan-favourite, ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Fleabag’ earned the biggest awards at the 2019 Emmys.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 71st Primetime Emmys, which is Television’s biggest awards night, held on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

The biggest win of the night went to ‘Game of Thrones’. The show took home outstanding drama series, and Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) won best supporting actor in a drama.

Although it was a fitting farewell to the highly influential show, it only snagged two awards from the pool of news-breaking nominations.

All the ‘Game of Thrones’ nominees in the supporting actress for a drama category, including the favorite Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Masie Williams, and Gwendoline Christie, lost out to a shocked Julia Garner from ‘Ozark’.

Also, Jodie Comer clinched the best lead actress in a drama award over ‘Killing Eve’ co-star, Saundra Oh, previously ripped to be the first woman of Asian descent to win.

Bill Hader from ‘Barry’ and Phoebe Waller-Bridge from ‘Fleabag’ took out a big comedy acting awards, with ‘Fleabag’ ending up with four awards in total.

Meanwhile ‘Chernobyl’ scored three gongs and ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ snagged two awards.

Full list of winners

Outstanding Drama Series

Winner: Game of Thrones

Outstanding Comedy Series

Winner: Fleabag

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Winner: Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Winner: Jason Bateman, Ozark

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Winner: Billy Porter, Pose

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Winner: Julia Garner, Ozark

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Winner: Jesse Armstrong, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Winner: Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Winner: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding Director for a Variety Series

Winner: Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Winner: Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Winner: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding Limited Series

Winner: Chernobyl

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Winner: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Television Movie

Winner: Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Winner: Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama

Winner: Craig Mazin, Chernobyl

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Winner: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series

Winner: Johan Renck, Chernobyl

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Winner: Patricia Arquette, The Act

Outstanding Competition Program

Winner: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Winner: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Winner: Bill Hader, Barry

Outstanding Director for a Comedy Series

Winner: Harry Bradbeer, Fleabag

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Winner: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Winner: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Winner: Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Vanguard News