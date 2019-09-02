Two medical doctors appear before council for alleged gross negligence

Two doctors on Wednesday appeared before the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria Tribunal, over alleged gross professional negligence.

Those who appeared are Dr Ikeji Charles of Kefland Family Hospital, Apo Mechanic Extension, Abuja, and Dr Terhemba Lan, who runs a hospital in Mpape, Bwari area council, FCT.

The prosecuting counsel, Mr Nasiru Aliyu, alleged that Charles was arraigned for the causing the death of one Fred Akobundu.

He alleged that Charles is charged with four counts of incompetence and negligence.

He alleged that Charles operated on Akobundu to remove a hernia.

Aliyu also said Lan, operated a hospital without a registered doctor or nurse while relying on community extension workers to carry out health services.

The prosecutor said his action endangered the life of Mr Echefule Obiayi, who approached the hospital for treatment, adding that the victim is now late.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Aliyu asked the tribunal to strike out Lan’s name from the list of registered doctors in Nigeria, to stop him from further engaging in medical activities capable of endangering peoples’ health and life.

They both pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chairman of the tribunal, Prof Abba Hassan, who adjourned until Thursday, said the council will sanction doctors found guilty of professional incompetence based on the gravity of their offences.

The Chairman said that the punishment options available ranged from being deregistered as a medical practitioner to being suspended for up to six months.

Vanguard, Nigeria News