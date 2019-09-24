131 cooks get N13.9m for 12, 460 pupils’ school feeding in Jigawa

The Federal Government on Tuesday disbursed N13.9 million to 131 cooks in Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa to prepare meals for 12,460 pupils under the National Homegrown School Feeding Programme.

Speaking during the disbursement in Guri, Alhaji Abubakar Dan-Barde, the Social Investment Programme Co-ordinator in the area, said the money paid covered a period of one month.

He said class one to class three pupils were beneficiaries of the programme being implemented in 62 primary schools in the area.

On N-power, the co-ordinator said each of the 400 persons registered for the scheme in the area had been paid N30,000 monthly as allowances up to August.

Dan-Barde cautioned the cooks against violating the guidelines of the programme, saying any cook found wanting would be penalised.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Hajiya Fannatu Dolen-Zugo, thanked the Federal Government for initiating the programme which, according to her, has raised their income levels. (NAN)

