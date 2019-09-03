1,172 cases pending in Anambra magistrate’s courts

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA—No fewer than 1,172 cases are currently pending in all the magistrate courts in Anambra State.

The state Chief Judge, Justice Ijem Onwuamaegbu who disclosed this at Okpoko, Ogbaru Local Government Area, while commissioning two magistrate’s courts in the area, noted that 666 cases out of the number are from Okpoko community alone.

Flanked by some Administrative Judges of the state High Court, Justices M. N. O. Okonkwo and M. N. A. Maduechesi, Onwuamaegbu stated that the need to have the courts became imperative in view of the large number of cases at the entire Ogbaru Magisterial District.

Onwuamaegbu advised litigants and residents of Okpoko to always maintain decorum whenever they were in court.

According to her, “you should conduct yourselves within the ambits of the law and be rest assured that with the calibre of judges and magistrates we have in Anambra State, you will get justice.”

On the plea by one of the lawyers, Tony Chukwu for a high court to also be given to Okpoko, she said it would be looked into.

Vanguard