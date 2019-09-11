National Democratic Front (NDF) has given its verdict on the first 100 days in office of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term.

The group in its verdict, lauded President Buhari for making a bold and loud statement in governance.

NDF made this known through its Secretary General, Dr Bolaji Abdulkadir, at a press conference held on Wednesday in Abuja.

The group observed that the president has made a tremendous progress in the health, security, economy, education and agriculture.

NDF, therefore, therefore urged President not to relent on his oars in his quest to take Nigeria to the Next Level, which is the guiding mantra of his second term.

The second tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari as president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria began effectively from May 29th, 2019 in an occasion that was witnessed across the world. On that day, Nigerians were regaled with the sight of the man they overwhelmingly voted for as their president.

The hopes and dreams of Nigerians were fixated on that man whose integrity and sincerity of heart and purpose had never been in doubt. And in just 100 days since he assumed leadership of the country, there have been tales of strategic policy initiatives that are designed to set Nigeria on the path of progress.

President Muhammadu Buhari in the last 100 days has indeed demonstrated an unalloyed commitment to the unity of Nigeria, as well as its growth and development in a manner that is capable of evoking envy from other African countries.

The Last 100 days in Office of President Muhammadu Buhari has ushered in what is called the “Era of Abundance” for Nigeria due to the various policy initiatives that are being aggressively implemented across the country.

It must be stated that President Muhammadu Buhari in his first tenure between 2015 and 2019, indeed set the agenda rolling through the implementation of laudable initiatives that is translating to tangibles in this era. This speaks volume of a man who is blessed with foresight and a man whose dedication to the leaving Nigeria better than he met it has never been doubted.

In the critical sector of the economy, President Muhammadu Buhari has indeed done tremendously well to the envy of other countries as well as economic analysts that predicted that the Nigeria economy was never going to come out of recession. There has also been a tremendous improvement in other sectors of the Nigerian economy, such as security, agriculture, health, and education.

The security sector is one area that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has fared brilliantly well, especially in the fight against Terrorism and other militant groups in the country. This is with the fact that before the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari Boko Haram terrorist-controlled over 16 local government areas in North-East Nigeria. However, with the quality of appointments in the critical security sectors, Nigeria was able to turn the tide against the Boko Haram terrorist and other militant groups in the country.

Under President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria has been able to make substantial gains in international relations with countries in the world that have resulted in the signing of bilateral agreements.

The health sector was among the areas that witnessed tremendous improvement in the first tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari, and this is mainly responsible for the rapid gains seen within 100 days in Office into the second tenure as president.

This is indeed a testament to the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari has made a thunderous statement on governance in the country. He has demonstrated capacity; he has shown a high sense of political will. He has also shown that leadership is all about commitment.

That commitment exhibited has seen to the rapid manifestation of positive results in the first 100 days in Office by President Muhammadu Buhari.

It is therefore imperative for President Muhammadu Buhari not to relent in his efforts towards making Nigeria a much better place for this generation as well as the incoming generation. This much he promised Nigerians during the inauguration and commencement of his second tenure in Office.

Vanguard