10 high points of President Buhari’s speech at UNGA

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari and other world leaders have been addressing pressing global issues in the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) 74th meeting in New York.

President Buhari talked about issues bordering on the ongoing P&ID case, taking a new dimension in London later today (Thursday), poverty, corruption, terrorism, xenophobia among others.

Here are 10 talking points from President Muhammadu Buhari’s speech.

* No threat is more potent than poverty and exclusion. They are the foul source from which common criminality, insurgency, cross-border crimes, human trafficking and its terrible consequences draw their inspiration.



* A developed Africa is no threat to industrialised countries but will become friends and partners in greater prosperity for the rest of the world.





* Poverty remains one of the greatest challenges facing our world. Its eradication is an indispensable requirement for achieving sustainable development.



* In 2019 general elections, Nigerians backed the politics of tolerance, inclusion and community over the politics of protest and division.

*Major tech networks should not continue to facilitate the spread of religious, racist, xenophobic and false messages capable of tearing countries apart.

* Only collective action can deliver genuine results against organised criminal networks.

* The present Nigerian government is facing the challenges of corruption head-on.

*We are giving notice to international criminal groups by the vigorous prosecution of the P&ID scam attempting to cheat Nigeria of billions of dollars.

*War leaves terrible legacy of destruction and broken lives. I witnessed it as a young soldier.

* We are committed to strengthening partnerships and cooperation with international and regional organisations for the benefit of humanity.



