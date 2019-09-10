10, 000 pupils, students to get free sandals, notebooks in Delta

The Rotary Club of Osubi, under District 9141 Nigeria, has unveiled plans to provide free high quality notebooks and sandals to about 10,000 primary school pupils and secondary school students in Osubi, Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State, as part of efforts to boost education in the state.

The 10th President, Rotary Club of Osubi and ex-Captain of the defunct NNPC Football Club of Warri, Rotarian Godwin Osauvwese Obasuyi, who made the disclosure during his installation, Saturday September 21 at Osubi, Delta State, canvassed for support to enable Rotary Club of Osubi meet her set targets in the 2019/2020 Rotary Year.

Rotarian Obasuyi, a Petroleum Economist and one-time Operations Manager, Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, in-charge of Ondo and Ekiti States, before his retirement, outlined health care programmes, skill acquisition center and continuation of micro credit scheme, as some of the projects that the Rotary Club Osubi under his leadership will embark on.

While commending members of the installation planning committee, the nine past Presidents of the Club and other members for their contributions, Rtn. Obasuyi assured that Rotary Club of Osubi, will “continuously meet with the pace of serving humanity”.

In his valediction speech, the outgone President (9th President) of Rotary Club of Osubi, Rotarian Patrick Chike Okanmelu, noted that his leadership encouraged local traders, especially women with no-interest loan of 50,000 naira each.

Rotarian Okanmelu, also mentioned donation of reading materials to Ebrumede Secondary School in Effurun, organization of Spelling B Quiz Competition in Osubi Secondary School, donation of text books to Oha Secondary School, Osubi Secondary School and Ebrumede Secondary School as well as the continued maintenance of Agbarho General Hospital project, as some of the health and educational-support programmes carried out by the club in their selfless service to humanity.

Members of Ex-Players’ Football Club Warri, comprising ex Internationals like Edema Fuludu, were among distinguished guests that graced the ceremony, which also witnessed the induction of board members.