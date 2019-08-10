Zamfara Government sacks emir for aiding banditry

By Nasir Muhammad

Zamfara state government has announced the sacking of Emir of Maru, Alhaji Abubukar Cika Ibrahim Emirate under Maru Lcal Government Area of Zamfara State.

The action came as a result of the report of the former Inspector General of Police, MD Abubakar and Chairman Zamfara committee for finding solution to armed banditry which confirmed that the Emir has connection with the armed bandits in the state.

It could be recalled that the Emir was suspended by the state government when locals accused him of aiding the activities of armed bandits after Kanoma village in Maru local government area of the state was attacked by the bandits.

Vanguard