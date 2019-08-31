Yvonne Jegede begs old toasters to come back

By Tolulope Abereoje

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede who recently got divorced, is now begging her old toasters to come back as she is now out of relationship.

In a post on her Instagram page, Jegede wrote a special announcement to her old toasters formally announcing that her marriage is over. She ended the post with “a ti lo a ti de” a Yoruba phrase meaning “we have gone, we are now back”

“Special announcement, if you have toasted me before and I told you I was in a relationship, please come back. Ati lo Ati de,” she wrote.

Yvonne Jegede who got married to Olakunle Fawole in 2017 confirmed her marriage was over in March. The actress welcomed her child, Xavier with Olakunle in November 2018.

Vanguard