Youths urged to embrace hard work, shun get rich quick syndrome

On 11:30 pmIn Newsby

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—Provost,  Federal College  of  Education (Technical),  Asaba, Delta State, Dr Josephine Okeakwa, has enjoined youths to shun cultism and the unhealthy drive to get rich quickly by all means.

Nigerian youths

Okeakwa  at  an event to commemorate  the 2019 International Youth Day organised by Asaba Development Union Worldwide, said the get rich quick syndrome had not done those who  indulged in it any good.

Dr Amos Obi, a representative of United Nations and member of the Global Innovators for Sustainable Development Goals, SDG 4,  who also spoke at the event said 150 youths  from  Asaba would be  trained  in various skill acquisition  programme for free by the United Nations in collaboration with philanthropists of Asaba origin.

He said they would be trained in various areas ranging from revolutionised digital transformative education, film production/acting, computer appreciation/engineering, at the Asaba vocational centre.

“Transforming Education”is the theme of this year’s International Youth Day  and for education  to be accessible, affordable and inclusive even to the handicapped, there should  be a paradigm shift from the conventional classroom teaching to digital education where people can learn, work and earn a living simultaneously from the comfort of their homes.”

Vanguard

