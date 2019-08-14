Youths, major target in new Vivo Y series

By Prince Osuagwu

Smart phone maker, Vivo, says it deliberately targets youths in the new Y series smartphones, having seen that smartphones with a blend of intuitive features and powerful immersive experiences make fashion statements for the Nigerian youths.

The device maker which introduced the series into the Nigerian market recently, says the smartphones give users a first-class experience of professional grade photography, right in their palms.

Inspired and powered by Youth, vivo Y Series feature is a combination of AI Triple Camera’s professional camera with the flagship-standard visual impact of the Halo FullView display. The devices under the Y series launched into the Nigerian market is the vivo Y15 and Y17 as they both share the feature of a huge and powerful long lasting 5,000-mAh battery.

Country Manager vivo Nigeria, Felix Lu said, “The Y Series is made for the youth and we are bringing our latest photography innovations to many more young consumers through two stylish smartphones – the Y15 and Y17, both under the Y Series family,”

He explained that “with ‘Powered by Youth’ as our guiding light, the Y Series is a clear example of our commitment to bringing advanced and premium features to our energetic and dynamic consumers from all walks of life around the world.”

The new devices enable: Effortless Shots. The combination of a 13MP Main Camera, 8MP Super-Wide-Angle Camera and the 2MP depth camera in the AI Triple Camera, assist the user in capturing magnificent landscapes and beautiful portraits effortlessly. The AI Super Wide-Angle Camera can even expand the view to 120, to capture more.

Great Visual Impact

The 6.35-inch Halo FullView display provides all two phones with a screen-to-body ratio of 89% for great visual impact with super narrow bezels on all sides. Despite the size and broad view, the 19.3:9 aspect ratio and the specifically designed gesture controls provides effortless one-hand control.

Strong battery power

Powering the devices is a large, 5,000 mAh battery which keeps the Y Series going for a longer time; more than enough for all the photography, video and gaming adventures. The intelligent power-saving technologies extend battery life to make battery worries a thing of the past.

Smooth Selfie The vivo Y17 spots a 20MP FrontCamera to capture delicate facial details for clearer results. With AI Face Beauty to automatically enhance your facial features, you can easily capture the perfect selfie for social media feed.

