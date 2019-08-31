YOUTHS INCLUSIVENESS: Koyoyo hails Omo-Agege

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-UGHELLI South APC House of Assembly Candidate in the 2019 general election, Prince Urhorho Koyoyo has applauded Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for appointing youths as his Aides.

Koyoyo in a statement made available to newsmen said: “Indeed Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has proven himself worthy to be called a father of all. This is the first time Deltans are feeling good the impact of a Senator.

“I salute Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as a father, an Urhobo born political tactician with uncommon charisma, and a leader who always hearkens to the yearnings of his constituents. He has truly shown that his position as the Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate is a call to duty.

His Service and duty to his people and Nigerians are devoid of partisanship and discrimination. Senator Omo-Agege is a forby politician who knows his onion.

He has proven his mettle. His refusal to be beclouded by sentiment and ethnicity has singled him out as an uncommon species with over 150 political aides.

“Rather than concentrate the appointments in his Delta Central district and party, this rare gem politician has thrown it open to Nigerians and Deltans across party divide thereby making the position and himself a unifying factor and a plus to our great party, the All Progressives Congress APC.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank President Mohammadu for picking credible people to man the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.”

