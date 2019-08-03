You’re a man of uncommon courage, Senators tell Omo-Agege @56

Friends and colleagues of deputy Senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege in the 9th Assembly, have felicitated with him on his 56th birthday, describing him as a man of uncommon courage.

The Senators through a message of felicitation, signed by almost all the Senators, read: “Yours has been a life that is defined by determination and tenacity as well as uncommon courage and strength of purpose.

“We pray that your 56th birthday ushers in greater feats with many more outstanding achievements than your previous years. As you mark this birth milestone, may your purpose as a statesman flourish in God’s divine grace and mercies.”

Senators that signed the statement include: Stella Oduah, Gershom Bassey, Ike Ekweremadu, Kalu Orji Uzor, Theodore Orji, , Enyinnaya Abaribe, Akpan Bassey, Christopher Stephen Ekpenyong, Senator Eyakenyi Akon Etim and Senator Uche Lilian Ekwunife.



Others are Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, Senator Degi Eremienyo Biobaraku Wangagra, Senator Diri Douye, and Senator Ewhrudjakpo.

Also, Others include Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, Senator James Ebiowou Manager, Senator Egwu Samuel Ominyi, Senator Ogba Joseph Obinna, Senator Micheal Ama Nnachi, Senator Ordia Akhimienmona Cliffford, Senator Alimikhena Francis Asekham, Senator Urhoghide Matthew, Senator Utazi Godfrey Chukwuka, Senator Onyewuchi Ezenwa Francis, Senator Rochas Okorocha

Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, Senator Thompson Sekibo, Senator Mpigi Barinada, Senator Apiafi Jocelyn, Senator Oko Rose Okoji, and Senator Onor Sandy Ojang.

