The Chartered Institute of Forensic and Investigative Auditors of Nigeria (CIFIAN) has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to sign into law the Bill establishing the institute which has been passed by both chambers of the National Assembly.

Dr. Victoria Enape, Protem President of CIFIAN, who made the appeal in Abuja on Thursday during a news conference, noted that the fight against corruption would not be complete without forensic auditors.

Enape explained that fraud, corruption and cyber-crimes volume in the country had ran into trillions of naira from initial N25billion in five years, and as such, urged the president to sign the bill to broaden the fight against corruption.

She said the signing of the Bill would also eliminate quack practices in forensic investigation.

“As we are aware, fraud, corruption and cyber-crimes in Nigeria have now moved to trillions of naira and no longer in billions.

“It is a statement of fact that as distasteful as it is to hear that our nation Nigeria is rated among countries with very poor fraud prevention records in the world.

“It is even more worrisome to know that despite the federal government’s renewed efforts in tackling fraud, corruption and cyber-crimes, very little results have been achieved especially in the area of securing convictions against perpetrators of fraud.

“This is because, many of the cases, especially the high profile ones, are either thrown out for want of evidence or are unnecessarily delayed and stocked in court for years due to one reason or the other.

“Forensic is one of the last hopes of this country because, fraudsters can only be prevented if those that committed fraud are prosecuted.

“With forensic in town, all corrupt persons have no hiding place in Nigeria as it were, and that is why some group of persons are so desperate about killing the Forensic Bill,” Enape said.

