You are one of the people that make my heart skip – Omashola tells Mercy

By CHIOMA MUONEKE

Big Brother Naija’s housemate, Omashola during the Big Brother Naija presentation this last week revealed to Mercy that she’s the only individual who challenges him in the house on the ‘act of kindness’ session.

The 38-year old housemate revealed that he admires Mercy a lot, and also feels she’s the best of all female housemate.

“You’re actually one of the few people that make my heart skip a beat. If you come out, no babe in this house is like you; every time you come out all the guys in the house always lick their lips,” he said.

Omashola seems to have lots of respect for Mercy even though he claims not to be scared of anyone. He also encouraged Mercy to dance with anyone of her choice during the Saturday parties.

“Mercy you are real. You’re actually one of the people that make my heart skips a beat. Don’t mind Ike, no need to panic,” he said.