Breaking News
Translate

You are one of the people that make my heart skip – Omashola tells Mercy

On 6:15 pmIn Entertainmentby

By CHIOMA MUONEKE

Big Brother Naija’s housemate, Omashola during the Big Brother Naija presentation this last week revealed  to Mercy that she’s the only individual who challenges him in the house  on the ‘act of kindness’ session.

•Mercy

The 38-year old housemate revealed that he admires Mercy a lot, and also feels she’s the best of all female housemate.

“You’re actually one of the few people that make my heart skip a beat.  If you come out, no babe in this house is like you; every time you come out all the guys in the house always lick their lips,” he said.

Obaseki is a man of destiny with capacity to transform Edo, says Shaibu(Opens in a new browser tab)

Omashola seems to have lots of respect for Mercy even though he claims not to be scared of anyone. He also encouraged Mercy to dance with anyone of her choice during the Saturday parties.

“Mercy you are real. You’re  actually one of the people that make my heart skips a beat. Don’t mind Ike, no need to panic,” he said.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.