You are a liar if you say Buhari is not doing well – Joe Igbowe

By Nwafor Sunday

The Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Joe Igbowe yesterday said that anyone who accuses President Muhammadu Buhari of non-performance is a ‘liar from the pit of hell’.

Disclosing this as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Igbokwe urged Nigerians to support Buhari’s administration, blaming Nigeria’s poor economic status on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

His words, “You have to support your leader, don’t be a distraction to your leader. Anybody who tells you that Buhari is not doing well is a liar from the pit of hell. That person is a pathetic liar from the pit of hell.

watch video below:



Vanguard