Yoruba will not accept leader with political affiliation – Ambassador farounbi

The former Nigerian envoy to the Philippines, Ambassador Yemi Farounbi on Monday said the Yoruba nation would not accept any leader with political affiliation.

He said one cannot emerge a Yoruba leader under a political party and still be acceptable to other Yorubas in another political party.

According to the veteran broadcaster, it is going to take a difficult process to have a Yoruba leader, especially now that individual ambition and politics have made the issue even more complicated.

Speaking with journalists in Osogbo, on the issue of leadership crisis among the Yoruba nation, he said it will be difficult to have a Yoruba leader because the political structure of the race is confederal in nature since the time of the Oyo empire.

Recalling how the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo emerged as Yoruba, he said the late sage was unanimously accepted because of his personality and achievements.

“Even during the Oyo empire, some group decided not to be part of the kingdom, we co-existed as different ethnic groups, such as Ijebu, Ibolo, Igbomina, Ijesa etc”.

“The 1967 decision that threw up Awolowo as a leader happened because of his personality and achievements in the region such as the first University, stadium, television, and education policy and before that time, he had paid his dues”.

“Others who emerged after his demise, such as Ajasin, Adesanya mostly did as Spokesperson, not as a leader in the form of late Awolowo”.

“If a Yoruba leader emerges under a political party, the Yorubas in other parties would not accept his leadership. I believe that when the Yoruba nation is faced with any external aggression, a leader will naturally emerge”, he added.

The former envoy added that any attempt to foist a leader on the people would create a room for the proliferation of different organization.

He added those clamouring to become Yoruba leaders are people whose personal political ambition supersedes the interest of the people.

