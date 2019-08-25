Breaking News
Yoruba leadership: Adedoyin sues for peace

By Demola Akinyemi

The Maye of Yoruba land and founder of Oduduwa University, Dr. Abdul-Rahaman Adegoke Adedoyin, has urged Yoruba elders and other stakeholders   to   sheath   their swords and “stop washing our dirty linen in the public”, over the appointment of Professor Adebanji Akintoye as new Yoruba Leader.

Adedoyin made the appeal in a press statement against the backdrop of the controversy that greeted the emergence of Akintoye as the fourth elected Yoruba Leader.

The university don was appointed last week in Ibadan,Oyo State capital by a group known as Oodua Redemption Alliance, led by Mr. Victor Taiwo.

Akintoye emerged the new Yoruba Leader after the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, the late Pa Adekunle Ajasin and the late Senator Abraham Adesanya.

Adedoyin said in the statement ,”All Yoruba need at this period in time is to think positively (Yoruba Ronu), come together, and forget all sorts of bickering, come against the common enemies both in the spirit and physical, for the betterment of our present and future”.

