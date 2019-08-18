Yoruba Church to Buhari: Engage Nigerian youths if….

By Sam Eyoboka

THE first Yoruba-speaking church in Lagos, the Ereko Methodist Cathedral has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and all Chief Executive Officers of the 36 states of Nigeria to urgently fashion economic programmers that will adequately accommodate Nigerian youths in productive ventures or risk imminent revolution.

Addressing newsmen at the Archbishop Soremekun Hall on Broad Street, Lagos, on activities to mark its 150th anniversary which has been flagged off on June 30 and will run till November 24, 2019, the Chairman of the anniversary committee, Prof. Tola Atinmo averred that Ereko Methodist Cathedral is highly concerned about the development and future of the youths of the country.

“The sea of able-bodied young men and women roaming about aimlessly on our streets is a time bomb waiting to explode,” the anniversary committee chairman lamented, contending that unless urgent steps were taken to alleviate the sufferings of the nation’s youth there would be a serious crisis very soon.

According to him, such interventions “should be handled with total responsibility, commitment and the fear of God in order to function efficiently and effectively. I implore all of us of the Christian faith to do more in terms of youth employment and empowerment in order to safeguard the future of our faith and that of our dear nation, Nigeria.”

Apart from evangelism among market women in the predominantly market environment in the mother tongue, he argued that the Ereko Church was established essentially to promote the speaking of the language among the families, stressing that a very important tool that was employed and that assured was the use of their mother tongue.

“It has been affirmed that a core marker of our ide tith is our language. Our most intimate thoughts, our heartfelt feelings, our most touching and life-changing experiences, our deeply-felt expressions of appreciation and praise are culture and language based.

“One’s language touches the soul. Yoruba language is therefore crucial to the propagation, promotion, understanding and acceptance of the gospel and the education and development of the body of Christ,” Prof. Atinmo said, lamenting that the younger generations of Yoruba children can neither speak nor read Yoru fluently.

On the landmark celebration, the chairman who was flanked by several stakeholders in the newly promoted to become a Diocese, include evangelism outreaches, fund raising gala night, reunion day, the launch of 150th History book, 90th choir festivals, and several other activities billed for different locations in Lagos. The Ereko Day—-150th anniversary thanksgiving or the grand finale is scheduled for the Ereko Methodist Cathedral on Sunday, November 24.

Vanguard