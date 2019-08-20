Yobe Governor calls for monitoring, sensitisation on vaccines

Gov. MaiMala Buni of Yobe, has called on community leaders in the state to monitor and sensitise their subjects on the importance of vaccines.

Buni made the call on Tuesday in Ngelzarma, while flagging off the introduction of Meningitis (MenA) vaccine in Fune Local Government area of the state.

“I want to appeal to our Royal Highnesses, the Mais, District Heads, Village Heads and Ward Heads in the state to conduct periodic monitoring and sensitise their subjects on the importance of vaccines.

“In this respect, we will continue to improve vaccines, drugs and other high impact healthcare services to our citizens with the aim of ensuring that the underserved, remote and hard to reach areas are not left out,” the governor said.

He said that children, who were found not to have finished their vaccination or immunisation circle, should be referred to the health facilities to complete their immunisation schedules.

The governor also commended the efforts of development partners, particularly Dangote and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundations, and other international organisations for their commitment in improving the health condition of the people.

“Yobe Government will continue to collaborate with our major partners, who work closely with the health agencies in the state as well as be in the driving seat in the implementation of quality healthcare services in the state,” he said.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary, Yobe State Healthcare Management Board (SPHCMB), Dr Muhammad Gana, described Meningitis as “a devastating disease and remains a major public health challenge”.

According to him, the disease can be caused by many different pathogens, including viruses and fungi, but the highest global burden is seen with bacterial meningitis.

“Meningococcal meningitis is usually spread through contact with the saliva or nasal secretion of an infected person,” he said.

Gana expressed optimism over the introduction of the vaccines in the state

“It is indeed a pleasure to inform you all that today marks another giant stride in the improvement of the health status of our children.

“Through the official flag off for the introduction of Meningitis (MenA) vaccine into the Routine Immunisation (RI) schedules in all health facilities across Yobe,” Hana said.

The council chairman called for the support of the general public for the government and international donors to achieve the desired result.

“We have to match government and international donors’ efforts with our actions by bringing our children out during the immunisation exercise,” (NAN)

Vanguard