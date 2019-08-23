Breaking News
Yahoo yahoo: EFCC arrests 10 internet fraudsters in Delta

It was end of the road for 10 suspected internet fraudsters Wednesday August 21, as they were arrested at thier  hideout in an early morning operation by Operatives of the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in Sapele, Delta State.

The suspected fraudsters

The arrest was triggered by intelligence received by the Commission. The suspects are Abuwa Marvis, Ikpasa Efe, Abraham Idede, Maye Edefeose, Ovie Akpojevuehe and Akpotor Okeoghene. Others are Abuwa Jeffery, Ehirouture Precious, Best Lucky and Lucky Desmond.

Items recovered from them include lap top computers, mobile phones, flash drives, internet modems and charms (voodoo). The Commission also recovered a Toyota Venza from one of the suspect.

The suspects have made useful statements and will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.

