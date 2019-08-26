Xeus Nigeria Limited CEO bags NIM fellow

Facilities Management mogul, CEO of Xeus Nigeria Limited, Mr Eyo Okpo-Ene, has been admitted into the prestigious class of fellows at the Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered), the largest, trans-sectoral and multidisciplinary professional Institute in Nigeria.

The investiture took place weekend, during the ‘2019 awards, fellows and spouses’ day luncheon’ of the institute at the Shell Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

The event was declared open by the President and Chairman of the council of the institute, Prof. Olukunle Iyanda.

Okpo-Ene at the event, bagged fellowship alongside 121 other astute members of the institute while six fellows were admitted into the meritorious “Life Member” status.

The CEO is an exceptional management professional, entrepreneur and public servant who has functioned in various management capacities in the course of his career.

In a statement from the company, it noted that “Okpo-Ene is a renowned excellence in public service enthusiast with over 30 years of practice in the sector, Eyo was a local government chairman of Odukpani local government at 29 in 1991, and Special Adviser and member of executive council in Sen. Liyel Imoke’s Cross River State Government.

“He is a management and Administration specialist with a knack for institutional systems and performance excellence.”

Responding to the conferment, CEO, Xeus Group said “I am elated by this recognition, my admission into the class of fellows of this prestigious institute further motivates me to leapfrog my previous achievements to leave better systems, organizations for millions of Nigerians to thrive in excellence.

“I appreciate the support I have received throughout my career, from my wife Dr Atim Okpo-Ene, my friends and coaches and hope to add more value to the institute, management and our country”.

