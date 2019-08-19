Women Societies, NCAC partner to fight cultural abuse

In a bid to stem the current tide of public display of nudity and immorality among youths in Nigeria, the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) and the National Council for Arts and Culture have decided to embark on far-reaching youth sensitisation initiatives.

Both Councils met at the headquarters of NCAC in Abuja with a common resolve aimed at redirecting the drift to moral decadence especially among young women which they both agreed was getting out of hand.

Speaking during the meeting attended by several media outfits, the National President of the NCWS, Dr. Laraba Shoda who led members of her executive, condemned the upsurge in public display of nudity citing the recent video spectacle of near-naked girls dancing in full public glare inside a transparent van in Lagos.

She described another scenario where a young lady walked into a mall completely naked lamenting such indecent behaviours by females particularly, negates the very essence of our culture which promotes the dignity of the African woman.

Dr. Shoda said there was the need to create television programs with good cultural content unlike what obtains now just as she extolled NCAC for taking the lead in the campaign against the debasement of the African culture which according to her promotes high moral values amongst young women.

On his part, the NCAC Director-General, Otunba Segun Runsewe said the partnership of interest between the Women Societies and the NCAC will signal a new dawn in the crusade against cultural degeneration and foreign erosion of our culture.

Runsewe was upbeat that with the NCWS speaking up and with the newfound collaboration with the NCAC, the time has come to nip the menace in the bud in order to avert another future crisis in the country.

He informed Nigerians that his council is working on legislation with the National Assembly to curb the negative trend of public nudity while also packaging a culture friendly television program to excite the youths with the hope of restablishing our esteemed cultural values of time past.

The DG decorated the women with NCAC pinups thereby conferring on them the status of cultural ambassadors of Nigeria.

NCAC hosts 36 diplomats, sets new milestone in cultural diplomacy

The stage has been set again for yet another cultural watershed with the National Council for Arts and Culture playing host to no less than 36 ambassadors, high commissioners and representatives of countries drawn from around the world to a pre-International Arts and Crafts Expo dinner in Abuja.

The assemblage of countries like South Africa, Iran, Cameroun, Spain, China, Sudan, Venezuela, USA and others from every continent in the world at the pre-INAC dinner, was a deliberate attempt by NCAC to rewrite the culture narratives of Nigeria as it prepares for a groundbreaking 2019 Expo.

The NCAC pre-INAC dinner held at the Sheraton Hotels has become an annual prelude to kick-starting the event in earnest, making it a most memorable one, especially for foreign nationals.

During the dinner, the Director-General of NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe, giving his welcome address, thanked the various ambassadors and high commissioners for gracing the occasion. He recalled that it was an improvement from the 22 countries that participated in the 2018 edition of the event.

Runsewe said the essence of the dinner is to provide a platform for diplomats to interact and unwind in an informal atmosphere in a bid to further cement the cordial relationship already existing between them and the host country, Nigeria.

According to Runsewe, the 3rd edition of INAC will dedicate an entire day to any country interested in entertaining the envoys, noting that last year witnessed phenomenal entertainment from countries like China, India and Bangladesh.

After dinner, Otunba Runsewe presented souvenirs to the envoys, disclosing that plans are underway to ensure this year’s Cultural Diplomacy Day for Peace slated for November 24th is marked to establish a cultural link amongst nations with the aim of ensuring a common network of cultural identities.

The dinner featured delicious Nigerian cuisine, sensational cultural presentations, group photos, exhibition of artistic masterpieces by contemporary Nigerian artists, a display of vintage bronze casts and other historic artefacts, courtesy of NCAC.

VANGUARD