Woman killed by stray bullet during Police, kidnappers fracas in Lagos

By Evelyn Usman

Ijegun, a Lagos suburb was thrown into pandemonium Saturday, after some persons suspected to be kidnappers, attacked a team of policemen, injuring three of them.

However, in the resultant melee, a woman identified as Busayo Owoodun, 30, was hit by a stray bullet. She died on the spot.

Explaining what occurred, spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, DSP Elkana Bala, said, ” On August 10, 2019, at about 2.55 pm, a team of policemen from the Anti kidnapping Unit attached to Area ‘M’ Command Idimu, tracked some kidnap suspects to Ijegun – Isolo road, Ijegun bus stop but came under attack by members of the deadly gang.

“A stray bullet hit one Busayo Owoodun The gang with the support of some notorious cultists in the area, attacked the police team and injured the team leader, ASP Victor Ugbegun and two others who are currently in critical condition at the intensive care unit. “Reinforcements from Operations Department, Rapid Response Squads, Task Force, and neighboring divisions were able to contain the situation and evacuate the injured officers to the hospital.

The Command has launched a manhunt on the assailants with a view of bringing them to justice. The corpse of the victim of the stray bullet was taken to hospital for autopsy. The Commissioner of Police has ordered an indept investigation into the case.

“While Condoling with the family of the deceased person, the Command calls for calm and assured her family and friends that justice will prevail”.