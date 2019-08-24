Woman crushed to death in Aba police station

BY UGOCHUKWU ALARIBE

UMUAHIA- Tragedy struck at the Central Police Station, Aba, on Saturday, when a widow simply identified as Mrs. Peace was crushed to death in a strange accident at the station.

Eyewitnesses told Vanguard correspondent that the deceased who hawks clothing materials in the area, was hit to the wall by a Mercedes Benz jeep driven by the Traffic officer of the station.

Vanguard gathered that the police officer was trying to reverse the vehicle before he lost control and smashed the widow to the wall. She was taken to the Police clinic at the Aba Area Command. However, she died a few minutes later as the vehicle hit her on the stomach region, with severe bleeding.

It was further gathered that traffic officer was called upon to take the vehicle away before the tragedy struck.

An eyewitness said, “It was around 1pm, I saw a black Mercedes Jeep that someone was trying to drive out. I heard a loud sound with a woman hit to the wall. It all happened within a second. There was blood all over the ground.

“It was an accident that no one can explain or may find difficult to understand because that place is a small place to warrant such an impact.”

Contacted, the spokesman of the Abia State Police Command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident and added that the corpse had been deposited in a mortuary while the traffic officer has been arrested.

