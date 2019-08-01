Why Zidora stands out as the preferred travel company in Nigeria

By Nkiruka Nnorom

Over 6 years in operation, Zidora Travel and Tours is fast becoming the preferred and trusted travel and tours solutions provider in Africa.

Zidora’s travel expertise in the areas of visa applications for USA and Canada among others as well as other services like hotel and flight booking, holiday tours and vacations, flight ticket and hotel reservation, foreign education placement and foreign maternity services combined with a professional attitude has earned Zidora the reputation as the leading and preferred travel and tours service provider in Nigeria and Africa by extension.

Zidora Travel and Tours is known for offering the best travel services and boasts unbeatable service in all travel sectors.

One of the challenges faced by a lot of Nigerians who intend traveling abroad is that of finding the right travel company, and in the process, a lot of Nigerians

have been swindled of their hard earned money. It is important to choose a company that is vast when it comes to travel and tours as thousands of Nigerians through the years have been making the right choice.

With five offices across Nigeria in major business hubs like Lekki, Ikeja, Okota in Lagos as well as Abuja and Onitsha offices, Zidora Travel and Tours has shown its readiness to give its clients in all the geo-political regions in Nigeria easy access to enjoy excellent service delivery, one of the reasons why Zidora Travel is said to be in a class of its own.

Zidora has been dubbed the Trusted Travel Agent Company with the highest success rate due in part to its very high success rate in helping students to study abroad at affordable rates as well as helping other Nigerians fulfill their dream of traveling abroad.

In the words of Arinze Madueke, CEO, Zidora Travel, “We boast of vast experience in processing applications and advisory services for visas to Canada, Australia, USA, Europe, Schenghen and literally all travel services. With an array of seasoned travel consultants, we have been able to assist all categories of Nigerians ranging from students, businessmen and women, public servants in solving their travel needs.

“This fact can be attested to going by the high rate of successes we record on a regular basis. Hence, those with intents of traveling abroad are left with no other option than turning to Zidora Travel.

“On the basis of this and the swelling clientele base which remains our greatest assets, while maintaining our stance on excellent and quality service delivery, Zidora Travels remains the preferred, trusted and tested travel company with varieties of travel solutions designed to bring succour to hundreds of Africans.”

He advised interested applicants to visit: www.zidoraconsults.com/testimonies for confirmation.

Vanguard