Why Nigerians are perceived as fraudsters – Jidenna

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian-born American musician, Jidenna Theodore Mobisson, professionally known as Jidenna, has explained why Nigerians are internationally notorious for fraud.

In an interview session on ‘The Breakfast Club’, the 34-year-old rapper noted that Nigerians are naturally smarter than people around the world, a reason they always have an edge over them in any business transaction.

The Imo State-born rapper affirmed that Nigerians are not as bad as they are painted because they are good and hardworking people.

“Scamming happens in Nigeria. And the reason why Nigerians are known for scamming is not that we’re bad people. It’s because we’re smarter than a lot of people. So, as criminals, we’re going to be top at least. Yes, so we will be the best at hacking and everything we do”, he said.

Asked if he has ever defrauded anyone before, he said; “No, I have not scammed anyone before.”

However, he revealed something he used to do in the past which may be perceived as fraud.

“I used to sell chains from China town. In the hood, I know all the latest jewelry. So, I get cheap ones and take them to downtown Boston to sell to white boys”, he explained.

While recounting how he got shot during his childhood days in Nigeria, he noted that the experience which is a norm across the globe is not a guarantee that Nigeria or Nigerians are bad people.

“I was shot by robbers when I was six. My family were victims of armed robbery and kidnapping. Women were assaulted. In most cases, when the robbers say they mean business, they don’t spare their victims. They shot me at the foot. But luckily, we escaped. They moved on to rob other people on the highway. I don’t want to paint Nigeria like this is what happens. It’s like painting the United States based on the mass shootings. We all know it happens but that’s not it”, he said.

Vanguard