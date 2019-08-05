Why Court ordered EFCC to freeze Bauchi state government’s account

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, on Monday, froze Bauchi State government bank account, following allegations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, that it was being used for money laundering.

The court, in a ruling that was delivered by the vacation Judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, barred any further withdrawal of funds from the account which is domiciled in First City Monument Bank, FCMB, pending the conclusion of investigations by the EFCC.

The anti-graft agency told the court that a crack team it constituted from its Gombe Zonal office, headed by a chief investigator, Mr. Mohammed Abdullahi, has already commenced investigation on the matter.

It told the court that it had between May 24 and May 28, received an intelligence that the past administration in Bauchi State, initiated a process of over-drawing to launder about N20billion that accrued to the state from the federation account.

EFCC, through its lawyer, Mr Abubakar Aliyu, said a current balance of N11.5billion, was directly paid into the Bauchi State FCMB account from the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, by the federal government.

It alleged that the money laundering process the past administration in the state initiated, was swiftly adopted by the current government in the state.

Details later:

