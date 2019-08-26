…Declares INTERPOL Week open lays the foundation for the building of Nat. Central Bureau

…Nigeria Police to build, donate the 7-storey building to INTERPOL

By Kingsley Omonobi & Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, Monday, performed his first official assignment since assumption of office last week, by declaring open the ongoing INTERPOL Week 2019, being hosted by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, in Abuja.

In his keynote address at the occasion being attended by INTERPOL General Secretariat officials in Lyon, France, heads and representatives of security agencies, and other guests and partners of the organization,held at the International Conference Centre,the minister explained that President Muhammadu brought back the Ministry of Police Affairs which he had merged with the Ministry of Interior in 2015 with a view to give priority attention to the Nigeria Police Force.

Dingyadi, who further explained that the aim of the president’s action was to reposition the police for better service delivery to the nation and beyond, applauded the initiative, saying it came at a critical time given what the country was passing through at the moment.

He promised that the ministry under his leadership would work with the Inspector General of Police to ensure that the necessary tools and equipment needed by police was secured to take policing “to the next level.”

Hear him:” His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari has promised Nigerians that security of lives and property is the primary objective of our government.

“Mr President created the Ministry of Police Affairs to give special attention to issues, with a view to repositioning the police for better service delivery. This is a very laudable development, coming at a critical time like this n the history of this great nation.”

He added:” The Ministry under my direction, will work with the Inspector General of Police to ensure that the necessary tools and equipment, needed but the Police is secured to take policing to the next level.

“We will also work with other agencies and international partners to ensure that the Nigeria Police becomes a model in law enforcement in the region.”

According to him,” I also want to ensure that as the necessary tools are provided to the police, we will also work at improving the welfare of police officers to boost their morale for greater productivity and efficiency.”

While noting that crime was growing “very sophisticated and transnational, with organised criminal groups committing crimes that touch multiple jurisdictions”, the minister observed that “INTERPOL, as the global police organisation, with membership fro194 member countries, is the best bet to track their activities and bring them to face the law.”

Earlier,in his welcome address at the occasion,the Inspector General of Police,IGP Mohammed Adamu,while noting that INTERPOL celebrated her 100 years of existence in 2014, explained that “the idea of INTERPOL was born in Monaco at the first International Criminal Police Congress which held between 14th -18th April 1914 in the course of which officials from 24 countries discussed cooperation in solving common crimes.”

“Over the years the membership of organisation has grown from a committee of the original 24 Chiefs of Police to a worldwide body comprising of 194 member states,” he said.

According to him,” INTERPOL’s vision is ‘Connecting Police for a Safer World’. It is from this that the theme of the 1st Nigeria INTERPOL Week which is “For a Safer World” was coined.”

“In Nigeria, INTERPOL has been supporting the law enforcement community in diverse ways particularly, in relation to criminal information processing and sharing, and global monitoring and apprehension of criminal elements.

“The Nigeria INTERPOL National Central Bureau, NCB, maintains Criminal Databases in this regard. These include the I24/7 Database which is currently being expanded under the Project Gemini with support of the American Government and West African Police Information System (WAPIS) Criminal Data Base which is being supported by the European Union.

“These projects are supporting our efforts towards combating cybercrimes, drugs and human trafficking, the proliferation of small arms and light weapons, armed robbery, car-jacking, fraud, environmental crimes, kidnapping for ransom, violent extremism, and terrorism.

“Much as the INTERPOL framework has been helpful in strengthening partnerships among national law enforcement agencies towards addressing the global security question, the issue of border security and management remains a constant threat.

“In this regard, the signing of the African Free Trade Agreement within the ECOWAS framework could present new sets of security threats in the West African Sub-Region for which we need to step up our collaborative efforts, devise new strategies and build enduring partnerships to contain. It is our expectation that this concern shall form part of our discourse during this 2019 INTERPOL Week,” he said.

Adamu said:”It is the first time that the Nigeria Police which warehouses the INTERPOL National Central Bureau in Nigeria will be dedicating an entire week towards drawing attention to the activities and strategic roles of INTERPOL in national, regional and global security. ”

He said the event” will enhance the professional knowledge of law enforcement officers as strings of lectures that are designed to give them insight into the capabilities and the opportunities that INTERPOL could offer in aid of the attainment of our security management mandates will be delivered.”

He explained that “coming at this time when the nation, sub-region, and the international community are faced with complex, transnational, and technology-driven security threats, the Nigeria INTERPOL Week presents a unique opportunity for all strategic security actors and stakeholders within and beyond the country to interact, discuss, build veritable professional network and evolve workable strategies within the context of the INTERPOL’s mandate towards tackling the security threats in a coordinated and sustainable manner.”

He commended “the officers of the Nigeria INTERPOL National Central Bureau for conceptualising this event and working with the INTERPOL General Secretariat and our technical partners and friends in organising it.”

After the opening ceremony of the event, the minister proceeded to lay the foundation for the building of a 7-storey building meant to be the National Central Bureau of INTERPOL, situated at the Central Business District area of the FCT.

Vanguard