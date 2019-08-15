LAGOS — THE Lagos State Waterways Authority, LASWA, said, yesterday, it was yet to recover the bodies of two persons involved in a boat accident at Irewe Community in Ojo, near Lagos late Tuesday.

LASWA’s General Manager, Mr. Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, told the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, that rescue operation was still ongoing.

He said: “We have not recovered their bodies, though rescue efforts are still on.”

He said that the unfortunate incident, which occurred at 6:10 p.m., involved two passenger speed boats having a head-on collision along the creek in Ojo Local Government area of Lagos State.

Emmanuel recalled that on Tuesday, 13 people were rescued alive in the incident, while three others were confirmed dead.

He said that there were 10 passengers in a boat coming from Ojo Jetty and eight passengers in another one coming from Irewe Community when the incident happened.

The LASWA general manager said that the yet-to-be recovered bodies include that of an adult and a child.

Emmanuel, who frowned at the reckless disregard to safety regulations by some boat operators, said that the authority would not relent on its efforts to ensure full compliance.

According to him, boat operators must desist from excessive speeding and flouting of regulations.

He said that the search and rescue operations were ongoing by relevant state agencies and the local community who were the first responders.

The general manager said that preliminary investigations by LASWA and LASEMA revealed that the incident was caused by reckless driving and speeding on the part of the two boat captains.

Emmanuel said that one of the boat captains was not in his right way.

He said further investigations would be carried out by the authority, adding that those found wanting would be sanctioned accordingly.

Vanguard