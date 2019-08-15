We’re ready to tackle crime with forensic DNA analysis – Lagos govt.

The Lagos State Government, Thursday revealed its plan of equipping the states Forensic Centre with Chemistry and Toxicology units to strengthen criminal investigations in the state.

The State Solicitor General/Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Funlola Odunlami made the disclosure at the 4th Lagos Forensic Symposium at Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Funlola opined that the unit which would be operational by 2020 will help the government to uncover the illegal use of controlled substances and drugs in the state.

“The inclusion of the forensic chemistry and toxicology checks will enhance criminal investigations in the state and also speedy up the identification and conviction of perpetrators of cases related to intake of poisonous and harmful substances in the body,” Odulami said.

She added, the Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre located at Odunlami area of Lagos Island has played significant role in investigating over 100 cases of deaths, identification of exhumed human remains, rape and burglary since commencement of operations in 2017.

The Lagos State Solicitor General further noted that the forensic centre has also investigated about 300 cases of paternity and other heredity related issues.

Odunlami posited that Nigeria “has finally joined the international community’s efforts in applying scientific methods to prosecution, defence, law enforcement, criminal investigations, national security and disaster management.”

She said the symposium was aimed at providing the public with information on the role of forensic science in criminal investigation and its importance to law enforcement agencies and the judiciary on mass fatalities, sexual assault, and other issues.

Lagos State commissioner of police, Zubairu Muazu said the introduction of forensic science has helped in utilising Criminal Specialty Law in investigating criminal identities and exonerate the innocent persons.

Muazu, represented by the deputy commissioner of Police CIID, Mrs Yetunde Alonge, said investment in forensic investigation shows the visionary leadership of the Lagos State Government.

He urged the participants to tap into the wealth of knowledge of the professionals that spoke at the symposium.

Vanguard