We’ll shut down livestock markets in Enugu – Miyetti Allah, others

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – Following the recent security challenges in Enugu State, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) and other Livestock and Perishable Goods Market traders have resolved to shut down their livestock and perishable goods markets in the State.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, the leaders of the groups said the decision was to enable them embark on “sensitization tour of all livestock and perishable goods market and every Fulani settling in Enugu State.

The groups added that they have constituted a 14-man committee for the programme for the purposes of identifying all their members and weed out infiltrators.

The Northerners led by the South East Chairman of MACBAN, Alhaji Gidado Siddiki and the Sarkin Hausawa, Enugu State, Alhaji Abukakar Yusuf Sambo, regretted the unfortunate incident that led to the death of Rev. Fr. Paul Offu of St. James The Greater Parish, Ugbawka in Nkanu East Local Government Area.

They disclosed their commitment towards the security of the state, saying: “In appreciation of the good gesture, which Enugu State has extended to us, we are prepared to join hands with the police, the military and other security agencies in ensuring maximum security in our neighbourhood.”

The Northern leaders therefore expressed their “profound appreciation to Enugu State Government for the peace that prevails in the state which has helped us in our business” as well as “the peaceful co-existence we have enjoyed over the years”.

