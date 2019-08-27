Perez Brisibe

THE All Progressives Congress, APC in Tuomo Ward 3 of Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, have vowed to resist what it described as moves by former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Elder Godsday Orubebe to defect to the party from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The party in a statement by its chairman, secretary and leader, Warebi Edonyanbo, Ofumu Welkper and Peres Oloye respectively, disclosed that they have it on good authority that the former minister who is from Tuomo Ward 3, is plotting to defect to the party.

The statement reads in part: “On behalf of members and executive of the APC in Tuomo ward 3, we would like to draw the attention of the leadership of the APC in the state and national level to a backdoor move by some clandestine individuals to register former Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Elder Godsday Orubebe as a member of the party.

“In as much as the doors of the APC are open to everyone who wishes to be members of the party, we take exception to the likes of Orubebe whose outing during the collation of result for the 2015 presidential election almost disrupted the democratic process.

Also read:

“His performance as a super minister during the tenure of Presidents Musa Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan, dictating the affairs of governance while in office for 7years after betraying members of the defunct All Peoples Party, APP, for a Special Assistant position under former Governor James Ibori calls for questioning on his personality.

“It is indeed funny that having described the APC as an anti-Ijaw party and that he will resign from politics if President Muhammadu Buhari was re-elected as president in 2019, we wonder why he is still dabbling in political matters five years after his outburst.

“We the people of Tuomo Ward 3 do not want him in the party, and are using this medium to warn those that are plotting to smuggle him into the party through the back door to desist from such actions because we will not condone such moves.”

Vanguard