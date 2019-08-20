We’ll not compromise Akwa Ibom’s unity, says Dep Gov

By Harris Emmanuel

UYO—AKWA Ibom State Government has said that no effort would be spared in ensuring that there is unity and harmony among the ethnic groups in the state.

Deputy Governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo gave the assurance at the 25th anniversary lecture of Ati Annang Foundation, held at the Ati Annang Secretariat, Ikot Ekpene.

He said: “The Annang nation played a very vital role in the stability of this state and we must rise up to work towards building a society of friendship, justice, fairness and fair play within Akwa Ibom State to help realise Governor Udom Emmanuel’s hopes.”

He lauded the organisers, guest lecturer and discussants, urging them to continue to make useful contributions to help uplift Annang land.

In an historical analysis of the Annang people, the guest speaker, Mr. Ray Ekpu said the first attempt of the assemblage of Annang people was the formation of an Annang Union in 1927 by Udosen Obot from Ikot Ekpene.

Ekpu commended the founders and leadership of Ati Annang Foundation for still waxing strong at 25 years, a feat he said was a testimonial of its resilience.

The guest lecturer, a veteran journalist of Annang extraction, identified “The lack of research into the indigenous technology of the Annang people, concealment of scientific information among Annang people, undocumented achievements of Annang scientists and poor dissemination of information as some of the impediments standing against greater levels of achievement in Annang nation.”

Ekpu called on the Annang people to unite to ensure development and urged the organisation to focus on quality education, particularly, on science, technology, engineering and mathematics in its scholarship award scheme.

The International President of Ati Annang Foundation, Sir Udo Akpan explained that the foremost socio-cultural organisation was celebrating 25 years of service to the Annang people.

He appealed to leaders of the Annang extraction “to come together and provide direction for the organization to be able to record more achievements.”

Chairman of the occasion, Dr. Udo Udo-Aka commended the research initiative of some prominent sons of the land who made efforts to tell the story of Annang people in the past, and stressed the need for such initiatives to be revived, ‘to help define who the Annang people are.”

