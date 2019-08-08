By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Human rights lawyer and National Legal Adviser of African Action Congress (AAC), Inibehe Effiong, has said the legal team of detained convener of ‘Revolution Now’ movement, Omoyele Sowore, has set in motion processes for upturning the Court ruling which directed the Department of State Services, DSS, to detain him for 45 days.

According to him, the team has concluded plans to review the decision of the presiding judge as well as the documents filed before him by the DSS, with a view to persuading the Court to reverse itself.

Effiong, who spoke in a chat with Vanguard, also said Sowore’s legal team and supporters were disappointed by the decision of the judge.

According to him, the order to keep Sowore in security custody till September 21, contradicts the principles of human rights.

He said, “We did not expect that the Court would grant the demand of the DSS based on our interpretation of this case. However, we recognise that the decision was that of the presiding judge to make.

“But, we are not comfortable with it. We feel that it is not in tune with the spirit of human rights, because the actions being taken by the government is totally unnecessary.

“We are not certain what they want to investigate in 45 days, because there is nothing Sowore has done that is hidden. So, we are taking steps to upturn the court order.

“Of course, documents were filed before the court by the DSS. We are going to review them and take necessary steps immediately.”

