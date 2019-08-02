By Chidi Nkwopara

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State, yesterday, reassured the people of the state that his “administration will invest in qualitative education at all levels.”

Ihedioha restated this after signing the Imo State Universal Basic Education (Amendment) Law No. 30 of 2019, reiterating the determination of his administration to respect the rule of law at all times.

He had also signed Imo State Public Procurement (Amendment) Law No. 27 of 2019, Imo State Local Government Administration (Amendment) Law No. 28 of 2019, and Imo State Electoral (Amendment) Law No. 8 of 2018, (Repeal) Law No 29 of 2019.

Imo State Universal Basic Education Amendment Bill is the fourth bill to be signed into law by governor Emeka Ihedioha.

According to Governor Ihedioha, “the law will in no small measure strengthen the system to function effectively and encourage corporate governance.”

… as lab directors promise to help Ihedioha restore battered Imo

The Guild of Medical Laboratory Directors, GMLD, yesterday, said they would support Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State to restore what they described as “battered Imo State.”

This was contained in an address by the chairman, Local Organising Committee of GMLD, Nseabasi Livinus, presented at their 21st Annual National Conference and General Meeting in Owerri, on the theme, Universal Health Coverage, Private Medical Laboratory: Perspectives, Preparedness and Required Technology.

He said: “Permit me to harp on the need for quality medical laboratory services at all level and sectors.

“Our support of this administration is aimed at ensuring quality laboratory services to Imo people for a better healthcare system in the state and at large.

“There is no better time for Imo State to host this AGM than now when we have an astute administrator and a crusader of good governance as governor.

“Governor Emeka Ihedioha is a man who believes in justice, fairness, equity and rule of law. We subscribe to his vision to rebuild a battered Imo State.”

Vanguard