We’ll continue protesting, says El-Zakzaky’s daughter, disowns IMN official

Suhaila Zakzaky, daughter of leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, has insisted that the group will continue its street protests until her father is released.

Her reaction came barely 24 hours after spokesman of the group, Ibrahim Musa, said the IMN was suspending its street protests, though temporarily, to allow for some new opening into the resolution of the problems.

‘The Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, do hereby announce to the general public and the international community that it has temporarily suspended its Free El-Zakzaky street protests to allow for some new openings into the resolution of the problems, especially that court case instituted by our lawyers on the proscription order made by the federal government this week,” Musa had said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

But reacting to this statement in a video released late Wednesday night, Ruhaila said Musa could not speak on behalf of the group, , adding that his comments were not the official position of the group.

She said: ”The protests are continuing. There was a protest on Wednesday and there will another protest tomorrow (yesterday). And there will continue to be on every weekday. I just wanted to clarify this because I saw news agencies stating that spokesperson of this movement released the statement.

“First of all, the Islamic movement has no such thing as a spokesman. And the person who wrote this article (is) the chairman of the media forum. Tthe media forum, just like the numerous forums we have in the Islamic movement, is just a forum that is there for people within that field to have their own space and activities within the Islamic movement.”

Cautioning against “frustrating” the efforts of the protests, Ruhaila said: “This person (Musa) has nothing to do with the people organising this protest that have been going on in Abuja and will continue to go on till El-Zakzaky is freed.”

The IMN members have been protesting the continued detention of El-Zakzaky who was arrested after the group clashed with a convoy of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, in Kaduna state in 2015.

There have been court orders granting him bail but the government insisted on detaining him before the Kaduna State government took over his trial.

The federal government proscribed their activities after a Federal High Court in Abuja declared the group a terrorist organisation.

Government based its decision, among others, the group’s invitation of the National Assembly complex which resulted the destruction of properties and injuring of some policemen attached to the complex, as well the group’s clash with the police in Abuja, which led to the death of DCP Usman Umar and a Channels Television reporter, Precious Owolabi, who was a youth corps member attached to the station.

Vanguard