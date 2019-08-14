We only have 24 hours light when you are around – Daura leaders tell Buhari

By Nwafor Sunday

Irked with the poor power supply they get, leaders from five communities in Daura, Kastina state, yesterday told President Muhammadu Buhari that the communities hardly have 24 hours light except if he (Buhari) is around.

Mohammed Saleh, one of the leaders disclosed this when Buhari hosted the leaders for Sallah celebration.

Saleh, according to TheCable, said; “Anytime the President is around we enjoy 24 hours power supply. But if he is not around, the power supply is not always stable.”

In his response, Buhari said; “Truly, the people know and understand my mission. This is what the votes showed. The administration will dwell on our campaign issues — security, economy and corruption. We will fight for the poor,” he said.

Vanguard