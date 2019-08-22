The newly appointed minister of power, Engr. Sale Mamman has urged staff of his ministry to work assiduously and diligently in changing the narrative of the Nigerian power sector.

According to him, the ministry must rise to the occasion to end the endless and boring discourse on the failure of the sector in achieving the Next Level agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The minister who spoke during a meeting with senior staff of the ministry was received and briefed by the Permanent Secretary, Louis Edozien at the Ministry Headquarters, Abuja.

Engr Mamman reminded the staff that the power sector remained an indispensable vehicle for the delivery of all government policies relating to the country’s growth thus necessitating the need for hard work among the staff to change the narrative.

He said: “I need to remind you of the challenges ahead of us as a ministry at this crucial level of our socio-political development as a nation. You may agree that power is not only the central nervous system but also the indispensable vehicle for the delivery of all government policies as they relate to social economic and industrial development of any country.”

Furthermore, he charged the staff to brace up for the enormous task of changing the narrative of the country’s power sector for the better.

“I am not unaware of the fact that the quest for an effective and efficient power sector in our nation has been an unending pain to Nigerians. You may also agree that the issues arising from our action or inaction as a ministry have remained on the front burner of the country’s endless and boring discourse on our failure as a nation. There is no reason why we cannot change this despicable and miserable narrative. This is what Nigerians expect from us as we begin this new journey.”

Continuing, the Minister extended hands of fellowship to all members of staff with ideas and workable suggestion to achieve success in the new assignment not to hesitate in contributing their part.

“I can assure you of my diligence and sense of commitment. I intend to apply myself totally to this assignment in other to justify the confidence of Mr President and by extension all Nigerians that have entrusted me with this rare opportunity.

“I also intend to operate an open-door policy to avail every staff, no matter their status, the opportunity to contribute their quota to the new course of action.”

