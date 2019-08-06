We don’t tolerate any form of criminality, says DELSU VC

ABRAKA— Vice Chancellor of Delta State University, DELSU, Professor Victor Finipaya Peretomode has stated that the school does not tolerate any form of criminality.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, the University achieved this rare feat as a result of the proactive conflict and crisis prevention/resolution approach coupled with the Governing Council’s support for the institution’s zero-tolerance for criminality, cult activities, examination malpractice, academic and intellectual dishonesty and heresy (such as plagiarism), misconduct, malingers’ actions, immorality, extortion of students, grade fixing and lack of professionalism.

The Delta State University, DELSU, Abraka, has been described as one of the most peaceful, law-abiding, morally upright, academically excellent, professionally competent universities with the most stable academic calendar in Nigeria.

In a statement about the preparation for the resumption of the 2019/2020 academic session, Professor Peretomode stated that the University had accomplished significant success in installing a regime of discipline, peace, high academic standard, intellectual excellence and high job performance among staff and students of the University.

He also attributed the University’s achievement and popularity to the massive support the University receives from the State Governor, Senator Dr. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa. He noted that Governor who loves education has peculiar love for DELSU and he has demonstrated this love by handsomely funding the institution thus paying salaries in full and paying off any outstanding arrears regularly and promptly. He also pointed out that Delta State University is one of the least school fee-paying state universities in the country.

The Vice-Chancellor added that the Governor does not just have passion for only education but has wonderful and workable passion for the Delta State University, thereby making the university to obtain a high level of infrastructural and manpower development.

He pointed out that the development of the University through the kind attention of Governor Okowa has attracted lecturers from top universities in Nigeria to apply regularly to DELSU for sabbatical leave, adjunct appointment, position of visiting lecturers, and transfer of service. Such lecturers also include non-Africans who apply to be appointed as lecturers in the university. He added that students from other universities apply regularly to transfer their studentship to the university.

The Vice-Chancellor disclosed that the high standard of the University has attracted other universities to indicate interest in collaborating with DELSU, especially universities in Ghana and some East African universities. He added that the DELSU already runs an exchange programme with the University of Cape Coast, Ghana and our students will be departing for University of Cape Coast mid-August 2019 for the first semester 2019/2020 session.

He thus enjoined staff and students of the University to complement the kindness of Governor Okowa by maintaining good discipline, the peace and performing their responsibilities with due diligence when they return in October for the 2019/2020 academic session.

Prof. Peretomode also advised the staff and students of the University to maintain the high standard of morality, discipline, productivity, creativity, commitment and professionalism that have instituted in the institution as one of the most sought-after universities in Nigeria by prospective students and their parents.

He reiterated that the University forbids criminal acts, giving and taking of bribes under any disguise, by staff and students, sexual assault, molestation of staff and students, any form of violence (verbal or physical), consumption of hard drugs, indecent dressing and any other form of deviance. He added that the University has adequate and corresponding rules to sanction any staff or student who breaks the rules of the University no matter how low or high.

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor noted that the DELSU runs the fastest academic programmes in the country as students graduate as at when they ought to graduate without interruption from staff’s strike or students’ disturbance. As a result, the University embarks on long vacation between late June and the end of September annually, thus complying with the best international practices. He, therefore, commended the staff and students’ union bodies for being peaceful and pragmatic and being progressive partners in this respect.

He also disclosed the University boosts of highly qualified staff with more of them being encouraged to undertake their PhD programme to successful completion Many of the staff also have very good national and international exposure as they regularly attend national and international conferences and workshops.

He advised staff and students to desist from any act that can remotely or directly bring the University into disrepute and that the university has the requisite rules and legitimate measures to checkmate any form of misconduct. He advised people with criminal and deviant intents and trouble makers to steer clear of DELSU

VANGUARD