Wadume: Era of funding criminals ended with PDP, says APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has denied claims by a suspected kidnap kingpin, Alh. Hamisu Balla, aka Wadume to the effect that he got N13 million from the party to campaign for President Muhammadu Buhari in the last general elections, arguing that such criminal connivance remained the pastime of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu in a statement late Saturday in Abuja accused the PDP of elevating to statecraft, the sponsorship of criminal elements, using public funds.

While it said it would never fund criminals even if it had all the funds, the APC said Wadume’s reported confession is an attempt at clutching at straws in order to remain afloat.

“It is expected that the alleged kidnapper, having come face to face with justice, would throw whatever he could lay his hands on into the fray. In any case, our party did not have a budget for thugs. Unlike the period when the ruling party dipped hands into the public treasury to fund political campaigns and elections, APC had to rely on its own resources. Even if we had all the money, we would never allocate money for kidnappers and murderers. That era ended with PDP.

Perhaps, he can name whoever gave him money. Definitely, it was not APC. From his purported confession, he claimed to be a PDP member before he went on to contest under another party”, APC stated.

Wadume had in his reported confession alleged that he was given N13 million by the ruling party to help campaign for the reelection of President Buhari in the general elections held in February.

“I was also given N13 million by the APC to prosecute the 2019 presidential election but I spent only seven million. I also defrauded a civil servant from Ibi of N30 million”, Wadume had reportedly squealed.

